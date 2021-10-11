Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Mississippi is world-famous for its marine fossils’ | MDEQ recognizes environmental celebrations

FILE Waynesboro, MS fossil exhibit
FILE Waynesboro, MS fossil exhibit(Eddie Robertson)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October 13 and 15 are important days for Mississippi.

October 13 is National Fossil Day and Geological Map Day is October 15.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s (MDEQ) Office of Geology is recognizing both national events that highlight environmental research and education.

“MDEQ’s Office of Geology produces important maps and publications that are used daily by all types of Mississippians as well as researchers outside the state,” MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells said.

“Mississippi is world-famous for its marine fossils of Late Cretaceous, Late Eocene, and Early Oligocene age. Scientists from many foreign counties have come to Mississippi to collect and study the state’s fossils, including British geologist Charles Lyell who collected Pleistocene fossils at Natchez, Oligocene fossils at Vicksburg, and Eocene fossils at Jackson in 1846. We encourage the public to learn more about Mississippi’s fascinating fossil history,” said David Dockery, Director of MDEQ’s Office Geology and the State Geologist.

The Surface Geology Division conducts surface geologic mapping and research into the geology, paleontology, and mineral resources of the state.

It produces surface geologic information such as maps, bulletins, and circulars that provide the basic information needed for assessment of the distribution and availability of energy and mineral resources, location of geologic hazards, occurrence and availability of water resources, and the suitability of land for various uses.

“Geology is the basis for the environment, and geologic maps provide the fundamental resource for our understanding of the environment with a three-dimensional framework,” James Starnes, Director of the Surface Geology Division, added.

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration that spotlights the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.

﻿Geologic Map Day focuses the attention of students, teachers, and the general public on the creation, study, uses, and significance of geologic maps for education, science, business, and a variety of public policy concerns.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police
A benefit field trial was hosted Saturday by the Mississippi Hunting Dog Association to help...
Benefit dog trials held for teen injured in highway collapse

Latest News

Back Bay Baptist Church in St. Martin is the first Southern Baptist church to accept...
South Mississippi church one of first to accept cryptocurrency as a giving method
Patrick's AM Weather
Patrick's Monday AM Forecast 10/11
Jones County wants to try and help those affected by domestic violence
Domestic Violence Awareness month resonates in Jones County
Jones County wants to try and help those affected by domestic violence
Domestic violence confronted