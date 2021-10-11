Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound

A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is recovering Sunday from a self-inflected wound to his hand.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the “accidental shooting” took place Sunday afternoon at a Calhoun community residence.

The male reportedly shot himself himself in the hand with a handgun. The injured man was able to apply a tourniquet from a personal trauma kit to control the bleeding.

Jones County constable Danny Gibson and JCSD deputy Austin Smith arrived on the scene shortly after and located the man in the front yard of his residence.

Emergency responders from Calhoun Fire & Rescue and Soso Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene along with EMServ Ambulance Service to continue treatment.

The wounded man was taken by EMServ to an area hospital to meet an incoming medical rescue helicopter for transport to a medical trauma center.

The incident is being reviewed by JCSD investigators, although the shooting is believed to be accidental in nature.

JCSD did not release the man’s name nor the physical address Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police
A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters

Latest News

Hospitalizations to treat coronavirus have dropped across the country.
U.S. COVID-19 numbers dipping
Hospitalizations to treat coronavirus have dropped across the country.
COVID numbers decline as flu season arrives
Diabetes Walk returns in person after virtual 2020.
Hattiesburg’s ‘Walk For Diabetes’ took an extra step towards diabetic awareness
Southwest Airlines saw more than 1,550 delays/cancellations Saturday.
Rough Saturday for Southwest Airlines