Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is recovering Sunday from a self-inflected wound to his hand.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the “accidental shooting” took place Sunday afternoon at a Calhoun community residence.

The male reportedly shot himself himself in the hand with a handgun. The injured man was able to apply a tourniquet from a personal trauma kit to control the bleeding.

Jones County constable Danny Gibson and JCSD deputy Austin Smith arrived on the scene shortly after and located the man in the front yard of his residence.

Emergency responders from Calhoun Fire & Rescue and Soso Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene along with EMServ Ambulance Service to continue treatment.

The wounded man was taken by EMServ to an area hospital to meet an incoming medical rescue helicopter for transport to a medical trauma center.

The incident is being reviewed by JCSD investigators, although the shooting is believed to be accidental in nature.

JCSD did not release the man’s name nor the physical address Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.