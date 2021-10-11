Hickory Hill back open as a community golf course

GAUTIER Miss. (WLOX) - Monday represents a rebirth at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The golf course shut down about a year ago, but new ownership and area residents worked together to get their community course back into playing condition.

For community volunteers like Rod Hayes, this first chance to tee it up at Hickory Hill is worth celebrating.

“I was fortunate enough to get on their team, and ever since then, I’ve been working, working working,” Hayes said.

That team is the new ownership and area residents that came together to re-open a golf course that had seen better days.

“We’ve been out there for three months working our tails off, cutting grass, fertilizing and putting out everything from weed eaters to chainsaws, and today’s we’re kind of giving birth to our baby,” said Troy Guillotte.

Technically, it’s a soft birth, but an important milestone for a course that’s been around since the early 1970s.

“We saw this as a cause, we saw this as a crusade to save golf for the community, to save golf for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Guillotte added.

The official grand opening for Hickory Hill is set for Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.