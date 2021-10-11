Hattiesburg’s ‘Walk For Diabetes’ took an extra step towards diabetic awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a virtual 2020, the Hattiesburg “Walk For Diabetes” returned to Longleaf Trace Sunday afternoon.

Diabetics and their families laced up their shoes and made their choice of one-mile or three-mile tracks.

“We have several newly diagnosed families here today and I think they are excited,” said Ashley Johnson, Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi’s regional coordinator. “This allows for the kids to not feel so isolated, when they are able to be around people like them.”

Many of the kids with diabetes take this opportunity to make new friends who go through similar day-to-day obstacles.

“Events like this mean a lot,” said Cheyenne Demorest, whose daughter, Teagan, has diabetes. “She comes from a small school so she isn’t around kids with diabetes. “It is great to meet kids with the same disease as her and go through the same hardships.”

Teagan Demorest, who has Type-1 diabetes, said it’s comforting “to know I am not alone, and that other people are going through it, too,

The funds raised from the walk will go back to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.

