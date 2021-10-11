Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport set to upgrade their industrial park infrastructure

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB) is set to upgrade the infrastructure at their industrial park site located on Superior Drive.

According to airport executive director Tom Heanue, the project will include installing new water and sewer lines in order to attract new businesses to the site.

“Everything we do out here is geared to try to get jobs,” Heanue said. “We’re hoping that the things we do will make us a little more competitive so that when these businesses come looking, they want to be here in the Pine Belt.”

“When people get jobs, they pay sales tax, they also pay school tax and they pay for tags. These are long-term investments for our people.” Heanue added.

Earlier in the year, both Forrest and Jones County Supervisors voted to give the airport $450,000 each for a total of $900,000, which will go towards the project.

This money comes from funds provided to states by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

The package included $1.9 trillion passed by Congress to speed up recovery from the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic and was dispersed to each state, of which Mississippi garnered $1.8 billion.

The prime location of the airport’s industrial park includes being situated adjacent to Interstate 59 and serving as a hub for the Pine Belt area and surrounding cities.

Prior to upgrading the airport’s infrastructure, preliminary plans must be submitted, and bids are taken, Airport officials say they expect the project to be completed by the end of Spring 2022.

Another bit of good news for the airport; airline boardings are up and a new aviation services company is under construction.

In May of this year, 1,292 boardings were reported by PIB compared to only 383 boardings in May 2020.

A new hanger is also currently being built and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

Latest News

The NFIP is raising their flood insurance rates.
New NFIP flood insurance rates could mean sticker shock for some
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end
.
Free USM choir concert tonight
.
Laurel football coach will lead all-star team