Hattiesburg felon arrested for possession of gun, drugs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon was arrested in Hattiesburg for possession of a weapon.

On Friday, Oct. 8, Hattiesburg police arrested 55-year-old Lonzo Smith near Dumas Avenue and Berry Street around 8:30 p.m.

Smith was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of fewer than 30 grams of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor. He was also charged with an enhancement for possession of a controlled substance for having a firearm.

Smith was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, He is also being charged with warrants for contempt of court, driving with no driver’s license and two counts of failure to pay sales tax.

According to FCSO, his bond has not yet been set.

