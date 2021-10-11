Win Stuff
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s going to be harder to find your favorite groceries before the holiday season.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are saying they will have a limited number of products.

This is due to labor, raw materials and transportation shortages.

When supply is tight, manufacturers often eliminate some of their items.

Another issue is packaging. Some companies, like Sam’s Club, recently have started limiting purchases for customers on some products.

It’s unclear when store shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

