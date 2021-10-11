The great Subway tuna debate decided

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge in California may have at least temporarily settled the great Subway tuna sandwich debate.

A lawsuit was dismissed because the plaintiffs could not prove they bought the tuna sandwich based on any misrepresentation by Subway.

Plaintiffs claimed that the tuna sandwich was made of “anything bunt tuna.”

Test by two medial outlets did in fact find tuna DNA in Subway’s sandwiches.

The judge did leave the door open for th lawsuit to be re-field if the plaintiffs can prove they were deceived.

