Gas prices surge almost 9 cents per gallon in one week

Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 a gallon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 for regular unleaded as of Monday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 2,000 stations in the state. Gas prices in Mississippi are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.05/g higher than a year ago. The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama and Louisiana is $2.98 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the price of oil advanced to its highest level in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing $80 per barrel.

De Haan said the problems are tied to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

