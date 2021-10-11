Win Stuff
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end

The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any bigger.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast was certainly one for the history books. The final tally from Cruisin’ central showed nearly 9,500 registered cars this year, shattering 2019′s record by almost 900 cars.

While all of that success means a boon for South Mississippi’s tourism and economy, it also comes with its fair share of headaches.

“The traffic was insane,” said Biloxi resident Amber Brandon. “People everywhere, cars everywhere.”

Pass Road and Highway 90 can both be monsters during big events like Cruisin’.

“Anywhere you’re trying to go, you’re adding about like a 20, 30-minute delay to anything you’re trying to do,” said Matthew Marin who lives near Edgewater Estates in Biloxi.

With thousands of classic rides in town for Cruisin’ the Coast, many streets and crossovers along Highway 90 in Biloxi were barricaded by police in an effort to keep traffic moving.

“We had like the whole turning lane just blocked off miles and miles and miles,” Kyjana Webber said. “And you want to try to get into your house but then you don’t want to get hit with cars just coming and going. It’s just really stressful.”

The main question residents have is how much more can the city take if this event gets any bigger.

“This one was a lot. A lot,” Brandon said. “I know for economy, I’m sure that’s what the city is looking at, and I totally get that, but at some point, there has to be a cap, I would think.”

The city said it tries to do what it can before and during big events including educating people that there will be delays and heavy traffic. Most importantly, the city asks that residents plan accordingly.

“Honestly we prepared I think the Thursday before Cruisin happened,” Marin said. “We got all our groceries. We did all our shopping because we did not want to leave the house.”

Some residents said they depend on the city’s text alerts to keep them informed, like naming specific streets that are blocked off. The city said about 15 alerts did go out but focused more on current lane closures and parking.

“It’s just nothing really you can do to eliminate the traffic,” said Meghaun Horner. “I really can’t see the congestion getting any better. Like it is what it is. It’s a giant block party, and you know as residents here, if you don’t want to partake, get all your stuff before the weekend and sit home.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

