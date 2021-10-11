Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes its own policies on the drug.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy wrote.

Most of the online retail giant’s more than 1 million global employees worldwide cannot work remotely because they perform their duties in the company’s fulfillment and transportation division, grabbing orders and delivering them to customers.

But about 50,000 tech and office employees work at the company’s sprawling headquarters downtown Seattle campus and in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Their absence will hurt nearby restaurants and other businesses.

Amazon’s update to its return-to-work policy followed similar moves from other big technology companies. Microsoft announced last month that it had postponed reopening its offices indefinitely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

Latest News

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications
Spring classes begin at USM on Jan. 20, 2021.
USM Faculty Senate calls on IHL Board to reverse decision on vaccine mandate
This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone...
Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old baby from Indiana found safe