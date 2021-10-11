Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk

Suspect is not in custody
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.(AP)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Monday during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.

The woman told Newscenter 11 that she woke up to a man dragging her out of bed after he broke into her house. The victim says she was terrified as she was fighting for her life.

The man forced her into her car and made her drive him around town. He later put her in the trunk. Meridian police said the suspect went to a hotel where he picked up two women, who said they knew something was wrong when they heard a noise in the trunk.

The women dropped off the suspect at a gas station and then called the police. The 80-year-old woman was found at the MCC campus in the trunk of her car. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The police are still searching for the suspect. If you have information about the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

Latest News

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
According to an order made on Oct. 6, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club...
Restraining order extended for Hub City nightclub
Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium...
Morgan Freeman is not a fan of defunding the police: ‘Necessary for us to have them’
Spring classes begin at USM on Jan. 20, 2021.
USM Faculty Senate calls on IHL Board to reverse decision on vaccine mandate