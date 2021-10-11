2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision in Jefferson Davis County claimed the lives of two people Saturday afternoon.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 13 around 3:20 p.m.

Elkins said a 2006 Pontiac G5 was traveling north on U.S. 13, and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was going west on Whitesand Road.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. 13 and Whitesand Road.

The driver of the Pontiac, 40-year-old Suzette Pittman, of Jackson, and the passenger, Laderick Anderson, 40, of Byram, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkins said the crash is still being investigated by MHP.

