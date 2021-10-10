Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Warm and dry early this week, with falling temperatures expected next weekend

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM)-_ Happy Saturday!

Saturday’s been very nice for us, with temperatures a tad above average.

Mostly, sunny for us with a few clouds. High 87 with a Low 68

As we head into Sunday, you can expect sunny skies warm temperatures with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Monday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

On Tuesday, we will introduce a 10 percent chance for a shower or two with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, highs are in the mid-to-upper-80s and with low temperatures in the upper-60s.

As we move back Friday and Saturday, our rain chances increase to a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures are in the mid-to-low-80s and lows in the mid-to-low-60s.

We will experience a cold front as we move into next weekend and into Monday, with seasonal temperatures anticipated.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Gilbert to serve 52 years for multiple charges in...
Man sentenced for Jones Co. hit-and-run that killed unborn child
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’
L to R: Xavier M. Lampley, Cadarius Montreal Pannell and Homer Tomas Dennis. (Waynesboro Police...
Third suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting investigation
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Cadarius Montreal Pannell
Third suspect wanted in Waynesboro shooting investigation

Latest News

WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Saturday weather forecast
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/08
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/08
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/08
Clear skies expected overnight, lows in the lower 60s
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/8/21
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/8/21