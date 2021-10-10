Warm and dry early this week, with falling temperatures expected next weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM)-_ Happy Saturday!

Saturday’s been very nice for us, with temperatures a tad above average.

Mostly, sunny for us with a few clouds. High 87 with a Low 68

As we head into Sunday, you can expect sunny skies warm temperatures with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Monday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

On Tuesday, we will introduce a 10 percent chance for a shower or two with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, highs are in the mid-to-upper-80s and with low temperatures in the upper-60s.

As we move back Friday and Saturday, our rain chances increase to a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures are in the mid-to-low-80s and lows in the mid-to-low-60s.

We will experience a cold front as we move into next weekend and into Monday, with seasonal temperatures anticipated.

