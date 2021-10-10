Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM loses 4th consecutive game, falls 26-13 to UTEP

Southern Miss coach Will Hall saw the same sort of football that his Golden Eagles have shown...
Southern Miss coach Will Hall saw the same sort of football that his Golden Eagles have shown for a good part of the season as USM dropped its fourth consecutive game.(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A new starting quarterback couldn’t change the University of Southern Mississippi’s fate Saturday night.

USM tied the game with the University of Texas-El Paso early in the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles’ side of the scoreboard stayed the same until about two minutes were left in the game.

By that time, the University of Texas-El Paso had scored 19 unanswered points, and despite allowing a late USM touchdown, the Miners left M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 26-13 Conference USA victory.

The Miners (5-1, 2-0 C-USA) ruined USM’s Homecoming celebration by logging their third consecutive win behind a ground game that pounded out 265 yards rushing.

UTEP senior running back Robert Awatt led the Miners with 159 yards on 16 carries. His 17-yard TD run gave the Miners an early 7-0 lead.

Walk-on freshman quarterback Jake Lange, who made his first career start Saturday, completed 20-of-31 of his attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The first covered 31 yards to Jason Brownlee as the Golden Eagles tied the game 7-7.

But Lange’s second would not come until just 2:02 remained in the game.

By that time, UTEP led by 19 points thanks to a 53-yard reverse by receiver Jacob Cowing, a 51-yard fumble return by linebacker Breon Hayward, a safety and a 34-yard field goal by Gavin Baechle.

Lange’s 3-yard touchdown pass to  Demarcus Jones accounted for the game’s final points.

USM (1-5, 0-2) lost its fourth consecutive game, the team’s longest losing streak since dropping the final five game at the end of the 2014 season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Gilbert to serve 52 years for multiple charges in...
Man sentenced for Jones Co. hit-and-run that killed unborn child
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’
L to R: Xavier M. Lampley, Cadarius Montreal Pannell and Homer Tomas Dennis. (Waynesboro Police...
Third suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting investigation
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Cadarius Montreal Pannell
Third suspect wanted in Waynesboro shooting investigation

Latest News

Camp Shelby regiment changes commander
Camp Shelby regiment changes commander
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warm and dry early this week, with falling temperatures expected next weekend
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Saturday weather forecast
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police