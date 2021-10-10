Win Stuff
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 77-year-old Jones County man was taken into custody and charged with arson after his motor home and an attached shed burned to the ground Saturday morning and early afternoon.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters from South Jones, Southwest and Moselle volunteer fire departments, as well as units from the Ellisville Fire Department, responded to a call of fire about 11:30 a.m.

The site, 166 Dacetown Road, sits just south of Ellisville.

Upon arriving, personnel found the motor home and shed fully engulfed in flame.

Joseph Spells, who lived at the site, was arrested and charged with setting fire to the shed and recreational vehicle/camper, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured by the fire.

