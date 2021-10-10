Supporters of medical marijuana push Gov. Tate Reeves to call for special session

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana proponents are turning up the heat in support of a special session by the Mississippi Legislature.

The House and Senate have agreed on a bill and now, the pressure is on Gov. Tate Reeves to get the wheels rolling. On Saturday, protestors had a rally to bring attention to the issue and to hasten relief to those who are suffering.

The protest was organized by “We Are the 74,” an activist group named after the 74 percent of Mississippians who voted to pass medical marijuana.

“I think the people deserve a special session right now,” said Shea Dobson, executive director of Citizens Alliance of Mississippi. “You know, 74 percent voted on medical marijuana. The Supreme Court ripped our voice away. So, a special session needs to happen yesterday.”

The rally, assisted by members of CAM, gained a lot of attention in front of heavy traffic drawn to Edgewater Mall for Cruisin’ the Coast.

Supporters of medical marijuana are pushing Gov. Tate Reeves to call for a special session of the state Legislature to pass a medical marijuana plan. (wlox)

Harvey Spears has this message for Gov. Reeves:

“I’m out here for the people. The poor people,” he said. “Not these big, rich pharmaceuticals trying to keep it out of here, Tate.”

And Spears has this blunt warning about the repercussions of delay.

“I’m glad that they’re holding it up like this because we’ve got everyone of their names. Everyone one of those corrupted ba…st…ds are going to be thrown out, I promise you,” said Spears.

CAM executive director Shea Dobson said the cost for waiting is high.

“The longer we wait, the more patients suffer.”

Among those patients is Bill Graves.

“I’ve been through two back injuries that required surgery,” he said. “My last one, in particular, cost me the feeling in my left leg.”

And he said this issue goes beyond politics.

“I consider this somewhat of a no-brainer of an issue,” Graves said. “This transcends republican, democrat, gender. Everything.”

Melanie Hawkins is also a patient, and she said she’s grown impatient.

“They should have had this ready the day after the Supreme Court shot it down,” she said. “This should have been going already.”

But, in the meantime.

“I’m still waiting to get better,” she said. “Still waiting to live my life.”

