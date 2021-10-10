Southern Miss caps off a fun-filled Homecoming week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday capped off the Golden Eagle Homecoming Week and was the busiest day of them all.

Southern Miss continued their tradition of a Homecoming parade.

“We are actually from Georgia,” said 8-year-old Marco Winston. “We are coming to see someone, and we are glad we can join this parade,”

Fans and alumni filled Hardy Street as the Homecoming court and various USM organizations tossed out candy and beads.

“It’s awesome,” said parade attendee Annie Spight. “Good sunshine and everything. A lot of us without the masks and that’s a great feeling,.

“We have been through a lot this last year, we are just thankful to be able to come together like this, enjoy it and just have some laughter.”

The Pride of Mississippi, USM’s Homecoming court and the USM football team made their way through the Eagle Walk, greeted by Southern Miss fans.

Before heading into the stadium, the fans got their last bit of tailgating in, grills fired up, music balring.

“Homecoming is super great,” said USM fan Damionh Jones. “I love USM. I love the Golden Eagles,.

“Just coming and seeing, I guess because of COVID, being locked in two years, now to see people out and having fun, it’s a really great time out here, man.”

