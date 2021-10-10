Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community....
Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community. He faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.(Source: Prince George's County Police Department)

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Gilbert to serve 52 years for multiple charges in...
Man sentenced for Jones Co. hit-and-run that killed unborn child
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’
L to R: Xavier M. Lampley, Cadarius Montreal Pannell and Homer Tomas Dennis. (Waynesboro Police...
Third suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting investigation
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Townsend was identified as a suspect in multiple auto burglaries in Forrest County after a...
Man arrested for involvement in multiple Forrest County auto burglaries

Latest News

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Ellisville arson possible
A benefit field trial was hosted Saturday by the Mississippi Hunting Dog Association to help...
Benefit dog trials held for teen injured in highway collapse
The victim's boyfriend, a soldier based at Fort Bragg, is accused of killing her after her...
Family mourns pregnant woman killed on Ga. highway