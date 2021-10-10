HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals involved in a recent shoplifting incident.

According to the HPD Facebook page, the two females have come into Ulta, 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, on multiple occasions and stole over $1,000 in merchandise.

HPD is asking any one with any information that would lead to the identification of the tow females to please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

