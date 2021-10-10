Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi students who left college at least two years ago without a degree can apply for a grant to help them return to and finish school.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation recently awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning $1.3 million.

The money will fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete tuition assistance grants through 2023.

The Complete 2 Compete program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree.

Students can receive a $1,000 grant per semester. The award can pay for any coursework needed to graduate and can help repay prior debt.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound

Latest News

Lonzo Smith
Hattiesburg felon arrested for possession of gun, drugs
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 495,312...
MSDH: 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Miss. on Monday
FILE Waynesboro, MS fossil exhibit
‘Mississippi is world-famous for its marine fossils’ | MDEQ recognizes environmental celebrations
Back Bay Baptist Church in St. Martin is the first Southern Baptist church to accept...
South Mississippi church one of first to accept cryptocurrency as a giving method