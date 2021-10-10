Good-looking weather expected in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday!

Sunday’s been very nice for us, with temperatures a bit warmer, a bit above average.

Sunday was mostly sunny for us with a few clouds. High temperature crested at 88 degrees, with Sunday night’s low temperature expected to dip to 67 degrees. Sunday evening will see some patchy fog as well.

As we start the week, look for patchy fog Monday morning, giving way to sunny skies. Monday’s high is expected at 87, with a low slipping to 69.

Tuesday should be gorgeous in the Pine Belt, with a high of 87 and a low of 68.

Expects high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s, with lows slipping in the upper-60s.

Look for the first fringes of a cold front as we move to Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The front will increase rain and thunderstorm chances in the Pine Belt to about 30 percent.

High temperatures will fall in the mid-to-low-80s, with lows in the mid-to-low-60s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.