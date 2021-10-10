Win Stuff
Diabetes Awareness Walk set for Sunday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Eye Center is sponsoring a d Diabetes Walk (Sunday) to rise awareness about the seriousness of the condition.

Diabetes is 25 times more likely to cause blindness, but it can be prevented 95 percent of the time.

If left untreated, though, diabetes can lead to very poor quality if life due to its very aggression condition.

