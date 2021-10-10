Bobcats bully Bears, 55-6

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Markel McLaurin (Collins) had three interceptions and La’Damian Webb (Opelika, Alabama) rushed for three touchdowns to help No. 2 Jones College to a 55-6 rout of Southwest Mississippi here on a sunny, Saturday Homecoming afternoon at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

One of McLaurin’s picks went for a touchdown. Webb finished the game with 143 yards, giving him 888 yards on the year, which leads the NJCAA. He has 11 rushing touchdowns on the year, which is second in the nation.

The Bobcat defense limited the Bears to 180 yards and eight first downs. Jones piled up 426 yards and 25 first downs.

Jones is now 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the MACCC South Division. The Bobcats will visit Pearl River for the 91st Catfight at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The game will air on JCJC.TV with Mark Easley and Luke Johnson on the call.

McLaurin’s first interception set up the game’s opening touchdown. He returned the pick 27 yards to the Bear 8-yard line. Webb scored from a yard out and Brody Pierce’s (Starkville Academy) extra point made it 7-0 with 12:00 to play in the first quarter.

On the Bobcats’ next possession, they marched 60 yards in 13 plays. Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins (Bastrop, Louisiana) found Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) for an 8-yard scoring toss and Pierce’s PAT made it 14-0 with 5:26 to go in the opening quarter.

The Bobcats would drive 63 yards in eight plays for its next score. Webb did the honors again from a yard out and Pierce’s kick made it 21-0 with 12:19 to play in the first half.

The Bears got their only score when quarterback Christopher Roberson found Edric Spurlock for a 62-yard touchdown pass to end an 89-yard, four-play drive. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Bobcats led 21-6 with 9:57 to play in the third quarter.

Jones put the game away quickly in the third quarter.

The Bobcats took the second half kickoff and went 56 yards in five plays. Hawkins completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Coleman (Choctaw County). Pierce’s extra point put the Bobcats 28-6 with 12:51 remaining in the third quarter.

McLaurin got his ‘pick six’ on the next Bear possession, returning it 32 yards for the score. Pierce’s extra point made it 35-6 with 12:37 left in the third quarter.

Jones would march 77 yards in seven plays on its next drive. Webb again scored on a 1-yard run, but the extra point attempt failed, leaving the Bobcats with a 41-6 lead with 7:56 to play in the third quarter.

Early in the final period, the Bobcats moved 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown. Quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones) hit tight end Rasaiah Ruffin (Oak Grove) on a 1-yard touchdown pass. Pierce’s kick made it 48-6 with 7:45 remaining.

At that point, the game went to a running clock because of the mercy rule.

McLaurin picked off his third pass of the game at the Southwest 31 to set up the game’s final touchdown.

Robert Henry (Lumberton) carried all three times on the three-play drive with final rush coming from 3 yards out. Pierce’s extra point was the final play of the game.

Hawkins had an efficient game, completing 12-of-18 passes for 121 yards and two scores. Henry ended the game with nine carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon) topped all receivers with five catches for 34 yards.

Defensively, Jervin Smith (Biloxi) and Kenderian Dixon (Yazoo County) had five tackles each. Dixon had 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. In addition to his three interceptions, McLaurin had four tackles and one tackle for loss. Tylan Glass (Nanih Waiya) had an interception, four tackles, half a sack and half a tackle for loss.

Javeon Jones (Heidelberg) had two sacks and three TFLs. Brodarius Lewis (Prattville, Alabama) had one sack and one TFL. Ricky Willis (Harrison Central), Andre Mack (Harrison Central) and Kamarius Husband (West Marion) each had a TFL and Jordyn Mahaffey (West Marion) and Shaheim Carroll (Gautier) each had half a TFL.

Southwest, 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the division, hosts Hinds on Oct. 14.

