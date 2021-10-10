Benefit dog trials held for teen injured in highway collapse

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Mississippi Hunting Dog Association are reaching out to help a George County teenager.

She was seriously injured when her car plunged into a collapsed part of Highway 26.

They hosted a benefit field trial Saturday in New Augusta for George County High School senior Layla Jamison.

She was one of ten people hurt when a large portion of the road washed out during Hurricane Ida.

Two people were also killed.

More than 150 hunters entered their dogs in the competition.

A raffle was also held and donations were collected.

“It’s my understanding that she’s had 16 major surgeries both internal, on her stomach and what not and a lot of broken bones, issues with facial reconstruction, dentistry-type work, that sort of thing,” said Matthew Scott, secretary with the Mississippi Hunting Dog Association. “We are hopeful in the next week or two, she may be getting released to a long-term rehab center in Atlanta, Georgia, so we’re just happy to help out the family.”

Scott says about $10,000 was raised to help the Jamison family.

