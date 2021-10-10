2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two Hattiesburg men being sought in connection with a shooting on Edwards Street last week turned themselves in to Hattiesburg police Saturday.

Galen Cochran, 20, and Calvin Curry, 22, were charged formally with one count each of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Active warrants had been issued for both individuals.

Bothhave been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

