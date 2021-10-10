Win Stuff
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in connection to a shooting on Edwards Street last week.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two Hattiesburg men being sought in connection with a shooting on Edwards Street last week turned themselves in to Hattiesburg police Saturday.

Galen Cochran, 20, and Calvin Curry, 22, were charged formally with one count each of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Active warrants had been issued for both individuals.

Bothhave been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

