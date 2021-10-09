USM, Jones College host homecoming games Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a big homecoming weekend at both Southern Miss and Jones College.

There are a lot of activities happening this year that were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

USM is hosting a pep rally Friday night and a parade Saturday afternoon, before its football game with UTEP.

Jones College is also holding a parade Saturday morning, before its gridiron match with Southwest Mississippi Community College.

An employee luncheon at Jones College was also held Friday.

“Last year, homecoming was significantly different, we didn’t really have any festivities surrounding the event,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “And so this year, we’re really looking forward to being back with alumni and really being able to celebrate being back in black and gold.”

“We really didn’t get to have a positive experience with (homecoming) last time but, this year is an exception,” said Jessie Smith, president of Jones College. “We’re super excited about this, it feels good. We forget how good it feels to be around people.”

Pearl River Community College also celebrated homecoming this week.

PRCC won its homecoming game with Holmes Community College Thursday night by a score of 55-7.

