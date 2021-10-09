Sumrall runs past Purvis Friday, 34-0

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) -Sumrall High School coach Shannon White has been around the game of football long enough to know that an offense often works best when it takes what the defense is giving it.

Friday night at Purvis High School, the Bobcats turned to their ground game to run past the Tornadoes 34-0 in a Region 7-4A clash between the two Lamar County rivals.

“They gave you a five-man box, so any time you’re on offense, you want to call the best play based on where the defense is,” White said. “The offensive line did a good job, a real god job (Friday), and our running backs ran hard, so it was a good night for us.”

Senior running back J.J. Parker scored on a pair of touchdown runs and senior quarterback John Ford ran for a score and threw for another as the Bobcats led 28-0 at halftime.

“We knew coming in that running the ball was going to be the key, and we told J.J., ‘Prepare to have a good night,’ and he came through in that role,” said Ford, who went around left end 25 yards for Sumrall’s first score and later hooked up with senior Tyler Daniels for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

White said he liked what Parker brings to the Bobcats.

“He’s as tough as nails,” White said. “He’s a strong kid and has great vision. He breaks tackles. He’s a tough guy. Not a very big guy at all, but he can run inside well.”

Defensively, the Bobcats (5-1, 1-1 Region 7-4A) made the evening miserable for the Tornadoes (1-5, 0-2).

Purvis didn’t crack 40 yards total offense in the first half and just topped 100 yards for the game.

“They’ve got a good club,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. “That interior line of theirs is very active good and their linebackers are very physical.

“But we can’t go get that one back. We just have to go to the next game. We’re definitely not going to quit. We’ll just keep working, especially the young guys on this team, to get better and move ahead.”

Senior running back Greg Lamb wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter, breaking a 38-yard touchdown run for Sumrall.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.