Southern Miss looking to halt 3-game skid

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – If the University of Southern Mississippi football team is to snap a three-game losing streak it will have to do so against a team heading the other way.

The University of Texas-El Paso (4-1, 1-0 Conference USA) will bring a modest, two-game winning streak into M.M. Roberts Stadium Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff with the Golden Eagles.

But the Miners have won back-to-back games twice this season sandwiched around their only loss on the blue turf at Boise State University.

UTEP opened C-USA play with a 28-21 over Old Dominion University last Saturday.

USM (1-4, 0-1), which will be celebrating Homecoming, dropped its C-USA opener 24-19 at Rice University.

The game can be streamed through ESPN3 and also be heard on an affiliate of on the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield.

