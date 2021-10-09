Win Stuff
Race-based jury tactics at issue in appeals court arguments

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the...
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss. Civil rights advocates are asked federal appeals court judges Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, to revive a lawsuit they filed against Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases simply because of their race. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights advocates are asking a federal appeals court to revive their lawsuit against a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases simply because of their race.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard arguments Friday in the case against District Attorney Doug Evans. His jury selection tactics have been under scrutiny for years.

The Supreme Court overturned a high-profile murder conviction in 2019 after finding Evans worked to exclude black jurors.

Friday’s arguments are in a lawsuit that seeks to ensure Evans’ office won’t used race-based jury tactics in other trials.

