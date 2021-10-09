Win Stuff
Mississippi Blood Services holds blood drive for Columbia native

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 9, 2021
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Blood Services held a special blood drive at the Columbia Rehab and Healthcare Center for a town native Friday.

The drive was for Alranzo Dexter, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia and has to get blood transfusions every few weeks.

The blood drive was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s very important, for not only do I need blood, but other people need blood. I just want to make a difference in my community and save someone’s life by giving blood,” said Dexter. “There is a shortage everywhere, platelets and all for blood. So, we are trying to make a difference and get the blood up for people.”

Mississippi Blood Services is looking to do another blood drive in Taylorsville in the coming weeks.

