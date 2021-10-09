MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Sheriff Randy Tucker, Madison Co. deputies responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman, near Highway 51 and Yandell road.

The suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza, and officers then attempted to make an arrest.

According to Tucker, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a Madison Co. officer fired shots. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Tucker also stated that no deputies were injured.

WLBT crews are working to get more details.

