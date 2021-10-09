Win Stuff
HPD looking for two men in shooting investigation

Hattiesburg police have active arrest warrants on two suspects in an ongoing shooting...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have active arrest warrants on two suspects in an ongoing shooting investigation.

The men are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, in the 1300 block of Edwards Street.

Twenty-year-old Galen Cochran of Hattiesburg has active warrants for aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Twenty-two-year-old Calvin Curry of Hattiesburg has active warrants for aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

