How to overcome both flu season and Covid-19 this year

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A double threat. That’s what many are calling both the flu and COVID-19.

Doctors want people to take the precautions of making sure they are vaccinated against both viruses.

“It’s something that’s concerning,” said Dr. Brock Banks, medical doctor for Lincoln Road Family Medicine.

Banks said he fears that people will get infected with both the flu and COVID-19, especially the most vulnerable population.

“Children less than two years of age, adults 65 and older and persons with underlying medical conditions like kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Along with pregnant women as well,” said Banks

Banks said preventatives are available for both viruses, and it starts with getting both the flu and COVID vaccine.

Last year’s flu season was mild because so many people were socially distancing and wearing masks. Banks says we still need to practice these preventatives to stop the spread of both viruses.

Banks also said that getting both Flu and Covid shots are safe. He added that both vaccines come with their own set of side effects.

Banks says to contact your medical provider for more information on the flu vaccine and where you can get the shot.

