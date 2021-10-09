Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg VFW to host Afghan vet appreciation day

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans who served in Afghanistan will be honored at a special event at a Hattiesburg VFW Saturday.

The Lacy Kelly VFW Post 3036 is hosting an Afghan Vet Appreciation Day.

It will include live music, food and other activities.

A safety ride for motorcycle and jeep enthusiasts will also be held.

Organizers say all veterans are welcome to attend.

“We want to do this event to show our appreciation to all Afghanistan veterans, to let them know we appreciate what they did, we love them and what they did was honorable service,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., but the motorcycle and jeep ride starts at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell
Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested...
3 arrested in connection to Wednesday Hub City shooting
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’

Latest News

Maegan documenting her battle with Leukemia
Bay Springs woman fights leukemia
Southern Miss will hold its homecoming parade along Hardy Street at 1 p.m. Saturday.
USM, Jones College host homecoming games Saturday
Hattiesburg police have active arrest warrants on two suspects in an ongoing shooting...
HPD looking for two men in shooting investigation
Wayne County Detention Center
Third suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting investigation