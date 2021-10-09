Hattiesburg VFW to host Afghan vet appreciation day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans who served in Afghanistan will be honored at a special event at a Hattiesburg VFW Saturday.

The Lacy Kelly VFW Post 3036 is hosting an Afghan Vet Appreciation Day.

It will include live music, food and other activities.

A safety ride for motorcycle and jeep enthusiasts will also be held.

Organizers say all veterans are welcome to attend.

“We want to do this event to show our appreciation to all Afghanistan veterans, to let them know we appreciate what they did, we love them and what they did was honorable service,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., but the motorcycle and jeep ride starts at 8 a.m.

