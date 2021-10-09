Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 7

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Another big night of region play is in the books! Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Sumrall (34) Purvis (0)
  • Oak Grove (52) Meridian (34)
  • Lumberton (12) Mount Olive (8)
  • Hattiesburg (52) Florence (0)
  • Laurel (52) Natchez (20)
  • West Jones (41) South Jones (7)
  • Wayne County (20) Brookhaven (14) – OT
  • Northeast Jones (38) Richland (20)
  • Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (21)
  • Collins (36) Mize (26)
  • Columbia (48) FCAHS (6)
  • Bay Springs (24) Resurrection (0)
  • Richton (36) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
  • West Marion (26) St. Stanislaus (20)
  • Perry Central (52) St. Patrick (0)
  • Brandon (45) Petal (0)
  • Heidelberg (28) Stringer (3)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy (58) PCS (5)
  • Simpson Academy (42) Columbia Academy (14)
  • Madison St. Joe (48) Sacred Heart (20)
  • Pearl River Central (60) Long Beach (7)
  • Stone (36) Greene County (28)
  • Magee (14) Hazlehurst (6)
  • Tylertown (56) Franklinton (10)
  • Raleigh (62) Wesson (32)
  • George County (49) Vancleave (28)
  • Brookhaven Academy (42) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
  • Picayune (28) East Central (14)
  • Winston Academy (29) Wayne Academy (14)
  • Taylorsville (48) Salem (6) – Thursday
  • East Marion (20) Amite County (8) – Thursday
  • Puckett (38) North Forrest (20) – Thursday

