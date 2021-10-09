Gametime! - Week 7
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Another big night of region play is in the books! Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Sumrall (34) Purvis (0)
- Oak Grove (52) Meridian (34)
- Lumberton (12) Mount Olive (8)
- Hattiesburg (52) Florence (0)
- Laurel (52) Natchez (20)
- West Jones (41) South Jones (7)
- Wayne County (20) Brookhaven (14) – OT
- Northeast Jones (38) Richland (20)
- Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (21)
- Collins (36) Mize (26)
- Columbia (48) FCAHS (6)
- Bay Springs (24) Resurrection (0)
- Richton (36) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
- West Marion (26) St. Stanislaus (20)
- Perry Central (52) St. Patrick (0)
- Brandon (45) Petal (0)
- Heidelberg (28) Stringer (3)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (58) PCS (5)
- Simpson Academy (42) Columbia Academy (14)
- Madison St. Joe (48) Sacred Heart (20)
- Pearl River Central (60) Long Beach (7)
- Stone (36) Greene County (28)
- Magee (14) Hazlehurst (6)
- Tylertown (56) Franklinton (10)
- Raleigh (62) Wesson (32)
- George County (49) Vancleave (28)
- Brookhaven Academy (42) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
- Picayune (28) East Central (14)
- Winston Academy (29) Wayne Academy (14)
- Taylorsville (48) Salem (6) – Thursday
- East Marion (20) Amite County (8) – Thursday
- Puckett (38) North Forrest (20) – Thursday
