Gametime! - Week 7

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Another big night of region play is in the books! Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the Pine Belt:

Sumrall (34) Purvis (0)

Oak Grove (52) Meridian (34)

Lumberton (12) Mount Olive (8)

Hattiesburg (52) Florence (0)

Laurel (52) Natchez (20)

West Jones (41) South Jones (7)

Wayne County (20) Brookhaven (14) – OT

Northeast Jones (38) Richland (20)

Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (21)

Collins (36) Mize (26)

Columbia (48) FCAHS (6)

Bay Springs (24) Resurrection (0)

Richton (36) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)

West Marion (26) St. Stanislaus (20)

Perry Central (52) St. Patrick (0)

Brandon (45) Petal (0)

Heidelberg (28) Stringer (3)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (58) PCS (5)

Simpson Academy (42) Columbia Academy (14)

Madison St. Joe (48) Sacred Heart (20)

Pearl River Central (60) Long Beach (7)

Stone (36) Greene County (28)

Magee (14) Hazlehurst (6)

Tylertown (56) Franklinton (10)

Raleigh (62) Wesson (32)

George County (49) Vancleave (28)

Brookhaven Academy (42) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)

Picayune (28) East Central (14)

Winston Academy (29) Wayne Academy (14)

Taylorsville (48) Salem (6) – Thursday

East Marion (20) Amite County (8) – Thursday

Puckett (38) North Forrest (20) – Thursday

