Bay Springs woman fights leukemia

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the leukemia & lymphoma society, approximately every three minutes one person is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

That’s what happened to one Bay Springs resident two years ago.

Maegan Riley was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in July 2019.

The doctor predicted she only has two more years if she does not get a bone marrow transplant.

“I went into remission, and they thought I was cured. I relapsed in December of 2020 right before Christmas. I started my treatments again, and the doctor has told me that my only hope to live is to have a bone marrow transplant,” said Riley.

Riley says, in the beginning, she thought she was at peace with her diagnosis.

“I thought that I was satisfied, you know, if the Lord didn’t allow me to live another day. I was satisfied because my grandma and my mom and my daddy had done went home to be with the Lord,” said Riley.

But over time, a special someone made her realize that she has more life to live.

“I decided, you know, I want to live. I want to be a wife. I want to be a mother, you know, I want to live. I want to live for my family. I want to live for my special someone, you know, I want to live. I want to, you know, it’s not over,” says Riley.

Before her diagnosis, she had a career that allowed her to help people, and she wants to be able to do that again.

“I want to get my CNA license back,” said Riley.

“I always say, once you’re in the medical field, your passion is always there,” Riley added.

She says the journey has given her a better relationship with God, and she trusts whatever plan he has in store for her.

“He has a perfect plan. I know that there’s a donor out there, that God is gonna lay it on that person’s heart to go to be the match.org to register.”

If you’d like to follow Maegan’s Journey, you can follow her Facebook page, Maegan’s Fight with Leukemia.

If you’d like to help Maegan, go to bethematch.org and register. they will send a testing kit to you that will search the registry with her criteria.

