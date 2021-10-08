Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by classic car attempting burnout

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street intersection. The car that hit him was a classic car that was attempting a burnout at the light when the accident occurred, said police.(Biloxi Police Department)
By Akim Powell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was hit by a classic car Thursday night while crossing Highway 90 has died.

Biloxi Police confirmed the man’s death Friday morning. His name has not yet been released.

Capt. Brian Dykes said it happened around 9:30pm Thursday near the intersection of Reynoir Street. The victim began crossing the street when traffic stopped, said police. The light turned green as the pedestrian was crossing and the car, which was parked at the light, attempted a burnout, said police.

The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

This is the second pedestrian to be hit this week. A 23-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis earlier in the week after being struck while attempting to cross the service road near Veterans Avenue. Police are still looking for the newer-model silver car believed to have hit her.

South Mississippi is filled with more classic cars, and traffic than usual due to Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s 25th anniversary topped 9,000 classic cars for the first time in history.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell
Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested...
3 arrested in connection to Wednesday Hub City shooting
Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 494,271...
MSDH: 601 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday
Sacred Heart High School senior Jillian Hall has received some exposure lately for being...
Sacred Heart football player crowned homecoming queen
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/8/21
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/8/21
Region rivalries continue this week in Lamar County where Sumrall travels to take on Purvis.
Game of the Week: Sumrall at Purvis