UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by classic car attempting burnout

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was hit by a classic car Thursday night while crossing Highway 90 has died.

Biloxi Police confirmed the man’s death Friday morning. His name has not yet been released.

Capt. Brian Dykes said it happened around 9:30pm Thursday near the intersection of Reynoir Street. The victim began crossing the street when traffic stopped, said police. The light turned green as the pedestrian was crossing and the car, which was parked at the light, attempted a burnout, said police.

The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

This is the second pedestrian to be hit this week. A 23-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis earlier in the week after being struck while attempting to cross the service road near Veterans Avenue. Police are still looking for the newer-model silver car believed to have hit her.

South Mississippi is filled with more classic cars, and traffic than usual due to Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s 25th anniversary topped 9,000 classic cars for the first time in history.

