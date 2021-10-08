‘This is his lifelong love’: Cruisers wanted to drive past home of dying 94-year-old car enthusiast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was 2018 at Cruisin’ the Coast and JT Shoemaker and his bride of nearly 70 years, Margie, were cutting a rug at one of the venues. It was the last time the couple would attend America’s largest block party, bringing the end of an era for the couple’s family.

For as long as their son Jimmie Shoemaker could remember, his dad - lifetime Biloxi native James T. Shoemaker Sr. - has loved cars of all kinds.

“It started in his childhood. My grandfather was not a sports-loving guy. He loved automobile racing, things like that. So dad grew up not a sports fan, but a car fan. Then comes along Junior - myself - and so I am a car fan, too,” said Jimmie. “I can remember as a child going Laurel and places where there dirt tracks. I’m 68 and that’s all I remember is following the racing circuit as spectators. He, at one time, was a crew member in the pit and helped a driver tow his race to and from the track. That’s been his focus, as far as a hobby, a sport. He was not a golfer, certainly not a hunter, it was strictly automobiles and watching NASCAR. Dad never missed NASCAR and never missed a race at Talladega. He was there twice a year for more than 20 years.”

James T. Shoemaker and his bride of nearly 70 years Margie enjoyed Cruisi'n the Coast for 25 years until her sudden passing in 2019. (Shoemaker Family)

Since Cruisin’ the Coast first began 25 years ago, the Shoemakers would go to the venues and the events, the concerts and the cruise-ins. Despite never being able to have a vintage ride of their own, JT and Margie were a constant on the Cruisin’ circuit. Each year, they could be found sitting on Highway 90 watching the cars go by, or walking through the rows of cars, admiring them all.

“We have greatly appreciated Cruisin’ through the years. We were heavy participants. I’ve taken off three days every year for the last 15 years so I could soak it up, and he and mom were right with me, side by side,” said Jimmie. “We went to Cruisin’ events and the venues and the dances and the bands. They were very active until her sudden death in 2019.”

JT and Margie Shoemaker share a dance just two months before her sudden passing. (Jimmie Shoemaker)

The one place the couple could always be found is near music, dancing up a storm to sock hop hits from 1950s.

“We have so many pictures of them at Cruisin’ events over the years just off dancing by themselves. It didn’t matter where they were, if music struck up by a pine tree or by a ditch, they’d get up and start dancing,” said Jimmie.

The last time they would dance together would be February 2019, just two months before Margie would pass away suddenly. That last dance happened at a family member’s wedding and was caught on video.

Last year and the year before, Cruisin’ the Coast just wasn’t the same for the Shoemakers. With Margie gone, JT’s health failing, and a pandemic underway, Jimmie and his dad didn’t get to see as many cars together. Instead, they rode around to look at some of the vintage rides, making sure to keep inside the safety of their vehicle.

Now, the 94-year-old senior Shoemaker is bedridden on hospice and is not expected to make it much longer. It was his nurse Tracy Ladner with Kare In Home Hospice who came to Jimmie and his sister Vickie Wilson with the idea of setting up a drive-by parade outside their father’s home to give him one last Cruisin’ the Coast.

Tracy posted it on Facebook and it quickly spread, being shared nearly 2,000 times in just two days.

I am trying to locate at least 20 cruisers that would be willing to participate in a cruise past one of my hospice... Posted by Tracy Ladner on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

“It’s basically a window parade,” reads Tracy’s post. “This will make his day. He hasn’t been in several years and loves NASCAR and old cars.”

The family quickly jumped on board with the plan, loving the idea as soon as they heard it.

For Jimmie, the grief of losing his father comes with a sense of peace for the long life of love and compassion his parents lived. He’s hoping some of that same compassion will bring cruisers out this weekend.

“We like to think compassion still exists in this wild crazy world we’re living in, especially with the cruisers. They’re a different breed of people. Many of them are not so far away from where (my dad) is that they can’t identify with that and have compassion and think, ‘It won’t take me but 15 minutes to go by and make that man’s day; I might be there one day, too,’” said Jimmie.

Since he was a boy, JT Shoemaker has loved automobiles of all kinds. Now, in his final days, his family is hoping to give him one last look at the classic cars he loves so much. (Shoemaker Family)

He continued: “Most of our cruisers are seasoned. We don’t see as many young ones and I would think they, like myself, have seen better days. We know our twilight years are going to come for all of us and, as we reflect on that, place yourself in the position (my dad’s) in today. I’m sure many would hope that someone would do something for them the way we’re hoping they’ll do this for (my dad).”

On Friday, Jimmie said his dad was not doing that good, staying in and out of consciousness and having hallucinations. Jimmie and his sister know the end is near for their dad. They, along with Tracy, hope that JT will rally on Saturday to see the cars he loves so much.

“None of us know where we’re going to be, how we’re going to go or when. Let’s reach out to each other and give someone hope and peace as we all approach that point in life. It’s about compassion. This is his lifelong love. Other than his family and my mother, this was it, this is what he loved more than anything: the automobile.”

Anyone who wants to participate is invited to drive by the Shoemakers’ house, located at 1058 Park Court North in Biloxi, between 9-10am on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

