Third suspect wanted in Waynesboro shooting investigation

Cadarius Montreal Pannell
Cadarius Montreal Pannell(Waynesboro Police Department/ Wayne County Detention Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting last weekend near a preschool.

According to WPD, Cadarius Montreal Pannell is still at large. Two other men have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to Don Hopkins, the commander of criminal investigations at the Waynesboro Police Department, 24-year-old Xavier Markesekijuan Lampley turned himself in on Thursday. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m.

Lampley is scheduled to go before Judge Charles Chapman for his initial court appearance around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Twenty-six-year-old Homer Tomas Dennis was arrested Sunday, Oct. 3, following a high-speed car chase in Waynesboro, said Hopkins.

Dennis was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of malicious mischief. His bond was set around $1.8 million.

According to Hopkins, WPD was called to the scene of the shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:35 a.m near the Ole 45 Eatery.

Hopkins said a fight broke out near the Bryant Turner Head Start Center. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began shooting, Hopkins said.

At least three people were injured. One was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Hopkins said. Another was taken to a local medical center and released after being treated.

There are also at least five reports of property being struck by bullets in the area. The preschool building and vehicle were also struck multiple times, said Hopkins.

L to R: Xavier M. Lampley, Cadarius Montreal Pannell and Homer Tomas Dennis.
L to R: Xavier M. Lampley, Cadarius Montreal Pannell and Homer Tomas Dennis. (Waynesboro Police Department/ Wayne County Detention Center)

If you would like to make a tip on Pannell’s whereabouts, you can call Hopkins at 601-410-4261.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

