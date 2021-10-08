Win Stuff
Third suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting investigation

Wayne County Detention Center
Wayne County Detention Center
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) – A third suspect was arrested Friday and charged in a weekend shooting in Waynesboro near a preschool.

Cadarius Montreal Pannell made his first appearance Friday after being charged with four counts of aggravated assault/manifesting extreme indifference to human life and five counts of felony malicious mischief.

Bond was set around $1.8 million, said Don Hopkins, Waynesboro Police Department commander of criminal investigations.

Two other suspects, Xavier Markesekijuan Lampley, 24, and Homer Tomas Dennis, 26, also have been charged.

Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department/ Wayne County Detention Center

Lampley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of aggravated assault and five counts of felony malicious mischief. His bond also came in around $2 million, Hopkins said.

Dennis originally faced nine counts, including four counts of aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of malicious mischief.

Hopkins said two more charges were added to Dennis’ sheet and expected bond to be set around $2.2 million on the 11 counts.

