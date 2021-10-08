Sacred Heart football player crowned homecoming queen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sacred Heart High School senior Jillian Hall has received some exposure lately for being crowned homecoming queen while wearing her football gear.

“I didn’t expect to be homecoming queen. I was more focused on the game,” Hall said. “I just wanted to make sure I was doing my best and that I was going to be good for the game, but I was pretty nervous. I decided to wear my uniform instead of wearing a dress, because I didn’t want to miss out on the game, because I love kicking, and it’s a highlight of this year.”

That Friday night, Hall kicked a field goal, took off her helmet, switched to the crown and even got the crowd to sing to her, since it was also her 18th birthday. Hall says being a football kicker at Sacred Heart makes her feel closer to her brother, Carson Hall.

“My brother was the kicker two years ago, but he unfortunately passed right after he graduated, so I just wanted to fill his shoes,” Hall said. “He kicked really good, and I just want to be as good as him, so it makes me work harder to be just like him.”

Not only does she work hard on the field, but also in school.

“I’m on the volleyball team. I’m on the soccer team. I’ve won three state championships with my soccer team,” Hall said. “I am chairman of media club. I am in the environmental club. I’m on National Honor Society, and I’m all A honor roll in the past few years.”

“She pretty much exemplifies what Sacred Heart is,” Garlinda Walls, social studies teacher at Sacred Heart High School, said. “That student that gets involved with everything or has at least the opportunity to get involved with everything. We work hard. We always try and do our best. We love one another, and she’s a smart girl.”

For now, Hall says she will continue to add those extra points to the scoreboard and of course, focus on her studies. She says a women’s football team has already reached out to her. As for college plans, she says she would like to play soccer at a university.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.