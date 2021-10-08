MSDH: 601 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that 601 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide as of Thursday.

Around 33 new deaths were reported Thursday, including 17 between Sept. 5 and Oct. 7. Another 16 were discovered during a search of death certificates between Aug. 27 and Oct. 1.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 494,271 and 9,811, respectively.

There were around 47 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There were also six deaths reported with two in Jones County each and Forrest County and one in Jasper and Lamar County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, Around 55,565 COVID-19 cases and 1,009 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,252 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,352 cases, 247 deaths

Jasper: 3,247 cases, 64 deaths

Jones: 13,707 cases, 238 deaths

Lamar: 10,414 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,183 cases, 106 deaths

Perry: 2,034 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,376 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that around 4454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,853,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,332,063 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

