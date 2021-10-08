Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 601 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 494,271...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 494,271 and 9,811, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that 601 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide as of Thursday.

Around 33 new deaths were reported Thursday, including 17 between Sept. 5 and Oct. 7. Another 16  were discovered during a search of death certificates between Aug. 27 and Oct. 1.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 494,271 and 9,811, respectively.

There were around 47 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There were also six deaths reported with two in Jones County each and Forrest County and one in Jasper and Lamar County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, Around 55,565 COVID-19 cases and 1,009 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,252 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,352 cases, 247 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,247 cases, 64 deaths
  • Jones: 13,707 cases, 238 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,414 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,183 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,034 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,376 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that around 4454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,853,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,332,063 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell
Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested...
3 arrested in connection to Wednesday Hub City shooting
Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital

Latest News

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Caring Connection in Laurel.
Caring Connection senior services coming to Laurel
Dobbs: Monoclonal antibody therapy prevented nearly 3K hospitalizations since June
Debunking breast cancer myths
Debunking breast cancer myths