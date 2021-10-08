Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) - Police say a West Point High School student faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing another teenager.

Austin Hill, 16, was arrested and charged as an adult. The victim in the incident is not a student of West Point High School, but the two did know each other.

A leading question to the investigation: Why did Hill do it?

“Nobody knows why he stabbed him,” said Investigator Raven Ross. It was a Friday afternoon when West Point Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident involving a teenager.

“When we arrived there, we had a victim who was stabbed in his lower stomach on the right side. He was stabbed in his intestines and his colon,” said Ross.

Ross says Hill is the only suspect. The alleged incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sycamore Drive. Investigators say Hill was outside a friend’s home.

Ross says the victim and another teen drove up to the house.

But, here’s the part that has investigators puzzled. Police say there was no interaction between the two.

Hill reportedly walked up to the car and quickly stabbed the victim with a hunting knife.

“The driver of the vehicle who drove the victim to the hospital just told us everything that went on and told us who we’re looking for,” said Ross.

The victim is now in stable condition. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, getting up to 38 stitches in his stomach.

“Hill is charged with attempted murder due to the nature of the crime and the location where he stabbed the victim,” said Ross.

Investigator Ramirez Ivy says this one is just the latest incident involving teenagers. And some are more serious.

“Just a month or two ago, we charged another juvenile with a violent crime. I don’t think they’re thinking. They don’t know how serious this can be. We’re seeing increases in fights throughout the communities. Then when you get them and you begin to talk to them, nobody knows why they’re doing these things,” said Ivy.

“It’s a long process. We have to go through the courts. Everything else is really out of our hands. We present the facts to the Grand Jury, and everything is up to the courts,” said Ross.

This incident remains under investigation. Hill’s bond is set at $150,000.

