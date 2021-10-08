Man sentenced for Jones Co. hit-and-run that killed unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been found guilty and sentenced to decades in prison for a 2020 hit-and-run in Jones County that resulted in a woman losing her unborn child.

According to Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks, James Gilbert, 34, was found guilty on three charges by a Jones County jury Friday.

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Gilbert to serve 20 years for failure to stop a vehicle having been involved in an accident, 20 years for aggravated DUI and 20 years with eight years suspended for DUI death of an unborn child, along with serving five years on probation and pay a $10,000.

On Monday, Jan 6, 2020, Gilbert was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries in connection to a hit-and-run that took place in the Soso community on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

The victim of the hit-and-run, Marshayla Harper, was pregnant at the time. She was found on the side of the road by a hunter that heard the crash.

The baby did not survive, family members said. Doctors told Harper’s father the child had died before Harper got to the hospital.

Harper was seriously injured and spent a day on life support after the crash, but she would go on to recover from her injuries.

