Man arrested for involvement in multiple Forrest County auto burglaries

Townsend was identified as a suspect in multiple auto burglaries in Forrest County after a Forrest County Sheriff's Office investigator received a tip from a recent victim.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man has been arrested for being involved in multiple auto burglaries in Forrest County after receiving tips from the community.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from an auto burglary victim during Tuesday’s National Night Out event.

The victim told investigators that they had information about the possible location of a stolen electronic device.

FCSO said an address on Walls Creek Road was identified after further investigation, and a suspect was identified and questioned.

After searching the premises, firearms and numerous other stolen items from other auto burglaries, including additional electronic devices were recovered.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Robert A. Townsend, and he has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to re-register as a sex offender. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

If you have any additional information about the case, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator.

