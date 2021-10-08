Win Stuff
Jones sheriff seeking stolen scooter

Jones County Sheriff Department deputies are looking for a Honda moped taken from a residence...
Jones County Sheriff Department deputies are looking for a Honda moped taken from a residence on Rose Lane sometime in the past few days(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a Honda PCX Moped scooter.

Taken from a residence on Rose Lane sometime in the last few days. the scooter has a white body with a black seat, black handlebars and black rims and tires.

The scooter’s VIN number was unavailable.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of this stolen scooter or of the individual(s) responsible for the theft is asked to call the JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

