Game of the Week: Sumrall at Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) -Region rivalries continue this week in Lamar County where Sumrall travels to take on Purvis.

“You want to play a whole lot harder against those guys,” Purvis head coach Brad Hankins said.

“Our guys get a little maybe extra pumped when we play Purvis and I’m sure theirs do too,” Shannon White, Sumrall head coach, said.

“It’s got a little bit more to it,” Purvis running back Keoki Laphand said.

“You want to win it more,” Sumrall wide receiver Cade Dedeaux said.

Purvis looks to bounce back after opening region play with a loss to Poplarville.

“Well you just kind of have to put it behind you,” Laphand said. “Every week no matter whether you win or lose because every week is a new slate.”

And Sumrall doing the same after getting shut out in Columbia. They know an 0-2 start can put a team in a hole come playoff time.

“Every team in our district presents problems, but you can’t afford to be 0-2 that’s for sure,” White said.

“Yeah, we need to win in our next games. I mean, it’s important for us to get in the playoffs,” Dedeaux said. “We already got one lost in district, we need to keep winning.”

Both teams have offensive weapons that can run up the score. In fact, the Tornadoes are averaging 25.8 points a game and the Bobcats, 30.8 points, so this game might come down to who can make a stop on defense.

“Coach White and those guys have been doing it a long time and he does a great job with their offense. So, every answer that you have, they’ve got an answer for it back,” Hankins said. “Hopefully our guys will get out there and play relaxed and read their keys and do what they’ve been coached to do and see if we can make a few plays.”

“Well it sounds goofy but you have to keep them out the endzone because they’re going to get first downs. You can’t give up the big play and I think that’s the key to Purvis,” White said. “They throw the ball better than they have in the past too.”

No matter the score, it’ll be a competitive matchup between two cross-county schools.

“They’ll be fired up Friday night and excited and so will Purvis’s players,” White said.

“I think it’s going to be a competitive physical game,” the Sumrall receiver said.

“I think it’ll be a real physical game Friday,” Laphand said.

“I think it’ll be fun that’s for sure,” Hankins said.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Purvis.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.