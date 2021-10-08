Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Game of the Week: Sumrall at Purvis

By Kendall Duncan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) -Region rivalries continue this week in Lamar County where Sumrall travels to take on Purvis.

“You want to play a whole lot harder against those guys,” Purvis head coach Brad Hankins said.

“Our guys get a little maybe extra pumped when we play Purvis and I’m sure theirs do too,” Shannon White, Sumrall head coach, said.

“It’s got a little bit more to it,” Purvis running back Keoki Laphand said.

“You want to win it more,” Sumrall wide receiver Cade Dedeaux said.

Purvis looks to bounce back after opening region play with a loss to Poplarville.

“Well you just kind of have to put it behind you,” Laphand said. “Every week no matter whether you win or lose because every week is a new slate.”

And Sumrall doing the same after getting shut out in Columbia. They know an 0-2 start can put a team in a hole come playoff time.

“Every team in our district presents problems, but you can’t afford to be 0-2 that’s for sure,” White said.

“Yeah, we need to win in our next games. I mean, it’s important for us to get in the playoffs,” Dedeaux said. “We already got one lost in district, we need to keep winning.”

Both teams have offensive weapons that can run up the score. In fact, the Tornadoes are averaging 25.8 points a game and the Bobcats, 30.8 points, so this game might come down to who can make a stop on defense.

“Coach White and those guys have been doing it a long time and he does a great job with their offense. So, every answer that you have, they’ve got an answer for it back,” Hankins said. “Hopefully our guys will get out there and play relaxed and read their keys and do what they’ve been coached to do and see if we can make a few plays.”

“Well it sounds goofy but you have to keep them out the endzone because they’re going to get first downs. You can’t give up the big play and I think that’s the key to Purvis,” White said. “They throw the ball better than they have in the past too.”

No matter the score, it’ll be a competitive matchup between two cross-county schools.

“They’ll be fired up Friday night and excited and so will Purvis’s players,” White said.

“I think it’s going to be a competitive physical game,” the Sumrall receiver said.

“I think it’ll be a real physical game Friday,” Laphand said.

“I think it’ll be fun that’s for sure,” Hankins said.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Purvis.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County

Latest News

The Wildcats opened Region 7-Class 4A play with a 40-0 victory over Sumrall High School and...
Tim’s Two Cents: Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Southern Miss freshman quarterback Jake Lange (24)
Freshman QB Jake Lange poised for first career start
Southern Miss freshman quarterback Jake Lange (24)
Freshman QB Jake Lange poised for first career start