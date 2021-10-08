Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

DuBard School hosts give back fundraiser

Speakeasy-themed night at the Brass Hat
Supporters gather for dinner and drinks at the Brass Hat to support DuBard School.
Supporters gather for dinner and drinks at the Brass Hat to support DuBard School.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday evening, the Dubard School hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brass Hat.

This year, the event took place as a ‘Give Back’ dinner and drinks at the Brass Hat instead of the annual ticketed Speakeasy.

The DuBard School is a public program for children with severe language disorders. It is located on USM’s campus and serves about 80 students.

Guests came out to the event dressed in 1920′s style for a speak-easy-themed night of food and drinks. A portion of the purchases from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. was donated back to the school.

“We’re a partially funded school which means that we receive federal and state funding but it doesn’t cover the full cost of the services we provide. So we receive United Way funding, and then we fundraise to help fill the gap to make us fully funded school so that we can continue to provide the services at no cost to our students and their families,” explains Brittney Dykes, communications coordinator.

At the Dubard School, students receive the intensive speech-language services that they need. Then when they’re ready they transfer back into their local school district.

“We are so grateful to Hotel Indigo and to Brass Hat for allowing us to have this event here, and they can, they donate a portion of the proceeds from the night to our school. And then we also have some people who donate on their own, and we have a significant number of sponsors who have already contributed to our school so it is already a great success,” says Dykes.

This year’s sponsors include the Big Cheese Sponsor, Mississippi Power; King Cabbage Sponsor, Keesler Federal Credit Union; Carolyn DuBard Putnam, Michael and Jacque Longmeier, Forrest General Hospital, Tom Smith Primerica, Hattiesburg Eye Clinic, Bourne Brothers, Topp McWhorter Harvey, PLLC; and Lee-Way Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Rep. Steven Palazzo presents an American flag to World War Two veteran Henry Bennett Thursday...
Palazzo: Debt ceiling vote is “punt down the block”
Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested...
3 arrested in connection to Wednesday Hub City shooting
Jones County Sheriff Department deputies are looking for a Honda moped taken from a residence...
Jones sheriff seeking stolen scooter