DuBard School hosts give back fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday evening, the Dubard School hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brass Hat.

This year, the event took place as a ‘Give Back’ dinner and drinks at the Brass Hat instead of the annual ticketed Speakeasy.

The DuBard School is a public program for children with severe language disorders. It is located on USM’s campus and serves about 80 students.

Guests came out to the event dressed in 1920′s style for a speak-easy-themed night of food and drinks. A portion of the purchases from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. was donated back to the school.

“We’re a partially funded school which means that we receive federal and state funding but it doesn’t cover the full cost of the services we provide. So we receive United Way funding, and then we fundraise to help fill the gap to make us fully funded school so that we can continue to provide the services at no cost to our students and their families,” explains Brittney Dykes, communications coordinator.

At the Dubard School, students receive the intensive speech-language services that they need. Then when they’re ready they transfer back into their local school district.

“We are so grateful to Hotel Indigo and to Brass Hat for allowing us to have this event here, and they can, they donate a portion of the proceeds from the night to our school. And then we also have some people who donate on their own, and we have a significant number of sponsors who have already contributed to our school so it is already a great success,” says Dykes.

This year’s sponsors include the Big Cheese Sponsor, Mississippi Power; King Cabbage Sponsor, Keesler Federal Credit Union; Carolyn DuBard Putnam, Michael and Jacque Longmeier, Forrest General Hospital, Tom Smith Primerica, Hattiesburg Eye Clinic, Bourne Brothers, Topp McWhorter Harvey, PLLC; and Lee-Way Financial Services.

