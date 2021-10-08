Brown Bag Concert Series kicks off in Hattiesburg
The concert series starts downtown.
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Brown Bag Concert Series kicked off at the fountain behind Hattiesburg City Hall Thursday noon.
Several people attended the event during lunchtime to enjoy the food and free live music.
The series will happen each Thursday of October, and every week will be a different headlining band and restaurant providing food.
The events include:
Oct. 7: Dr. E & the Voodoo Kings- Keg & Barrel
Oct. 14: Cary Hudson & Katrina Miller – Southbound Bagel
Oct. 21: Knights of Jazz- The Porter Public House
Oct. 28: Secret Six Jazz Band- Mercury Pizza/ SoPro Brewery
