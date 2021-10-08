Brown Bag Concert Series kicks off in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Brown Bag Concert Series kicked off at the fountain behind Hattiesburg City Hall Thursday noon.

Several people attended the event during lunchtime to enjoy the food and free live music.

The series will happen each Thursday of October, and every week will be a different headlining band and restaurant providing food.

The events include:

Oct. 7: Dr. E & the Voodoo Kings- Keg & Barrel

Oct. 14: Cary Hudson & Katrina Miller – Southbound Bagel

Oct. 21: Knights of Jazz- The Porter Public House

Oct. 28: Secret Six Jazz Band- Mercury Pizza/ SoPro Brewery

